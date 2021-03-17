«Vatican refuses to bless same-sex marriage yet happily makes profit from it», Sir Elton John

Legendary British singer, Sir Elton John, has accused the Vatican of hypocrisy after it declared that the Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions.

The singer claimed via an Instagram post that the Vatican invested «millions» in his 2019 biopic Rocketman which celebrates him finding happiness from his same-sex marriage. Sir Elton tied the knot with his partner, David Furnish in 2014.

He took to his Instagram account with 3.2 million followers and wrote; «How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin’, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in Rocketman – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy.»

In his post, the 73-year-old singer further tagged the Catholic Church and Pope Francis, who approved the Vatican’s decree.

Elton’s comment comes after the Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, while responding to a question about whether Catholic clergy can bless gay unions simply replied; «Negative.»

According to US outlet The Daily Beast, the Vatican invested in both Rocketman and Men in Black: International. Rocketman was a critical and commercial success, winning praise for its portrayal of Sir Elton’s homosexuality. It featured a sex scene between actors Taron Egerton and Richard Madden.

The Vatican has been contacted for comment. In its explanation on same-sex unions, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith said God «cannot bless sin».

«The presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing since the positive elements exist within the context of a union not ordered to the Creator’s plan.

«God does not and cannot bless sin. He blesses a sinful man, so that he may recognise that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him,» it added.